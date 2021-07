Rising COVID-19 Cases Forces Montgomery County to Cancel Jury Trials in August

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery County is canceling all jury trials in the month of August.

Presiding Judge Johnny Hardwick made the decision to cancel due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The jury trials that were set to take place in August will be rescheduled at a later date.

The order states that it will remain in effect until further order of the court.