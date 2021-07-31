Another Hot Saturday, But Some Rain Brings Some Relief

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: Central Alabama will have active weather through Sunday. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are anticipated with the

greatest coverage during the heating of the day. The strongest storms will be capable of producing wind gusts up to 50 mph and torrential rainfall. Additionally, the combination of high temperatures and high humidity will lead to dangerous heat indices.

Most of the area will experience maximum heat indices of 104 to 109 degrees this afternoon and 104 to 107 on Sunday afternoon. Near the

Mississippi state line, surface dew points remain quite high and a few spots may reach 110 briefly. Will stick with a heat advisory for

most of the area through Sunday evening.

TONIGHT: Rain will be ending in the evening and overnight hours, leaving the area partly cloudy and muggy throughout the night. If you’re headed out tonight, it will be fairly muggy, but rain and storms will not be impacting any late at night plans.

TOMORROW MORNING: Model data suggests that a mostly clear start will be present for Sunday, with most places approaching 80 by the morning hours. It will likely be another very muggy start for Sunday.

TOMORROW: A Heat Advisory will remain in place until Sunday at 9pm. Much of the area will remain in the mid 90s, with some places climbing to the upper 90s for highs. Heat indices will be well into the 100s, with some places nearing or exceeding 110. Rain chances are fairly low, with most showers and storms being mostly isolated and scattered.

NEAR FUTURE/8 DAY: A rare summer cold front will be draping southward over the next few days, which will be giving us higher rain chances to start the week, along with significantly lower temperatures throughout the week. After Monday, rain chances stay fairly low, and temperatures will still be hovering below average. Model data hinting at a higher rain chance for next Saturday, but it still is a touch too early to know the severity and impact of that system.