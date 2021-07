Dexter Ave. King Memorial Baptist Church Annual Backpack Giveaway

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

On Saturday afternoon the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church held their annual back to school backpack giveaway in Montgomery.

It started at Noon at the Dexter Parsonage Museum.

Cars lined up to receive a backpack full of supplies for the upcoming school year.

In addition to backpacks and school supplies, the church also gave away school uniforms and bags full of groceries to families.