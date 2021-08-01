Anger Mounts As Biden, Congress Allow Eviction Ban to Expire

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millions of Americans face being forced from their homes now that a moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic has expired.

Furious Democratic lawmakers in Congress say they were blindsided by President Joe Biden’s inaction as the deadline neared.

He decided against challenging a Supreme Court ruling that signaled there could be no more extensions without congressional action.

Lawmakers came up short in their efforts to extend the moratorium, which expired at midnight Saturday.

The moratorium, put in place by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and had fallen months behind on their rent.

Local governments are being urged to step up efforts to disburse aid already allocated by Congress.

Landlords successfully challenged the order in court, arguing they also had bills to pay. They pointed out that tenants could access nearly $47 billion in federal money set aside to help pay rents and related expenses.

Advocates for tenants said the distribution of the money had been slow and that more time was needed to distribute it and repay landlords.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) says her party can’t blame Republicans for the failure since House Democrats have the majority.

