Back-to-School Vaccination Clinic Offers Free Alabama National Fair Tickets

by Mattie Davis

Multiple city and state departments partnered with the Alabama National Fair to host a back-to-school COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The City of Montgomery, Montgomery County, Montgomery EMA, Montgomery Public Schools and the Alabama Department of Public Health partnered together for the clinic at Garrett Coliseum. Vaccinations were given from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 and from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m on Sunday, August 1.

The Alabama National Fair will provide an entry ticket to this year’s Fair when participants return to receive their second dose. Second doses will be administered at the Coliseum on the weekend of August 21st.

The Montgomery EMA believes it was important to host the event ahead of the school year for anyone interested.

The vaccine is available to any person 12 years of age and older. However, 12-17 year old students must have a parent’s permission.