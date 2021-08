Coach a Child – Prattville YMCA

by Janae Smith

Coach a Child is a program provided by the Prattville YMCA. They provide the community with access to vital programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Financial assistance is available for these programs as well as child care and proper activity that promotes a heathier lifestyle. Coach a Child needs donations to their Scholarship Fund to be able to help more families participate.

READ MORE ABOUT COACH A CHILD AND YMCA