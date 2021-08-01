Dallas County Firefighters Battle Massive Fire

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Firefighters in Dallas Co. are battling a major fire on Sunday night.

The fire happened at the National Salvage & Service Corporation on River Road in Benton, just a few miles east of Selma.

The company is a leader in the railroad tie industry.

Flames and smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away on Sunday night.

Oil-treated railroad ties are stored on the property.

At this time there is no information on what started the fire, or any injures.

