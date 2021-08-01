Montgomery Police Launch Homicide Investigation after Shooting on Atlanta Highway

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death on Atlanta Highway.

Police say they were called about 2:03 a.m. today to the 54oo block of Atlanta Highway. That is the area between Carol Villa Drive and Eastern Boulevard.

They found 22-year-old Jaylen Moncrief of Montgomery suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police say the circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. They have not announced any arrests.

If you can help in the investigation, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.