One More Hot Day For Sunday, But A Front Brings Heat Relief

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: Temperatures will be hovering in the mid to upper 90s throughout the afternoon, with mainly scattered storms bringing scattered heat relief. As rain and storms move through the area, some partial heat relief will be present. A Heat Advisory will be in effect until 7pm tonight, but as that expires, a front will begins to move in. This front will bring elevated rain chances and below average temperatures.

TONIGHT: Cloudy conditions will persist as an abundance of moisture will remain. As we progress through the evening and into the overnight hours, a passing shower or two cannot be ruled out. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY MORNING: Once again, a passing shower or two cannot be ruled out in the early morning hours. Temperatures out the door will be in the mid 70s, with the potential for some places seeing upper 70s.

MONDAY: A weak, uncommon summer cold front works its way south, bringing an elevated chance for rain and thunderstorms. Also accompanying it is cooler, below average temperatures. Highs tomorrow will only be in the mid to upper 80s.

IN THE FUTURE/8 DAY: As the cold front moves southward and brings an abundance of rain and storms, temperatures will be on the fall. Below average temperatures will be the big story this week, as temperatures throughout the week are only expected in the 80s. Approaching the weekend, temperatures will be rising just a bit, getting a little closer to 90.

TROPICS: The tropics are currently quiet, as the National Hurricane Center has no area outlined in 48 hours or 5 days for any type of development. However, as we get deeper into August and eventually into September, which are our peak hurricane months in the Atlantic, experts are predicting the season to be turned up.