‘Back-to-School’ Vaccination Clinic Huge Success Over the Weekend

by Carrington Cole

This past weekend the Montgomery County EMA hosted a ‘Back-to-School’ vaccination clinic at the Garrett Coliseum. The clinic was not only available for students ages 12 to 17, but also for any adults who wanted to be vaccinated.

Organizers say the clinic was a huge success with 238 Montgomery residents given their first dose of the vaccine. Out of that group, a 115 were students. Health officials were available to explain and give out factual information about the vaccine.

The second dose of the vaccine will be three weeks from now at Garrett Coliseum. The Montgomery City County Emergency Management Director, Christina Thornton, had this to add about the second dose: “We’re going to invite everybody back to Garrett Coliseum, the Montgomery Kiwanis Club, the Alabama National Fair have invited us back to that location so August 21st and 22nd, on Saturday we’ll be there and open up at 8 till 7 pm and on Sunday from 1 to 7 just like we did. We don’t want to interfere with church.”

Vaccines are available at any place with a pharmacy and do not require an appointment. Make sure to do your research to find out which vaccine is best for you and your loved ones.