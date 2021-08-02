Fire Fighters Battle Massive Fire in Dallas County

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Fire fighters from all over over Dallas County and Autaugaville continue to battle an enormous fire at a railroad cross-tie salvage company.

“Trying to contain it. Keep it off the railroad tracks. Keep the railway systems open,” said Burnsville VFD Fire Chief Steve Brewer.

“We have a big mill that those tracks go to. As well as going into Selma. So, we’re trying to do our best to contain it.”

The fire created a plume of flames — smoke — and ash — that can be seen for miles.

Paul Williams lives about 4 miles away from the fire — on Arrowhead Road.

“People that we know way up off of Highway 22 and everything — can see the blazes way from up there,” said Williams.

The fire started Sunday afternoon and continued to burn throughout the night. It was still raging Monday afternoon. And fire officials say it could keep burning for weeks.

“Very possible,” said Brewer. “Very possible. At least a couple of weeks.”

National Salvage & Service Corporation — is a railroad cross tie disposal service — that also supplies wood to area paper mills.

Thousand of railroad cross ties were located on the 25 acre property.

Fire officials suspect lightning — may have started the fire.

“As of right now, that’s what we’re thinking was the cause of the fire,” Brewer said.

Over a half dozen fire departments are out fighting the fire — most of them manned by volunteers.