How to Check COVID-19 Statistics at Nursing Homes

by Alabama News Network Staff

If you want to see how many people have died of COVID-19 at nursing homes, or how many residents and staff members have received their vaccines at a specific nursing home, there is a website with that information.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has a web page that you can search to find data for nursing homes all over the country. It uses information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and provides updates weekly.

Currently, the website shows the national percentage of vaccinated nursing home residents stands at 81.3%. However, the national percentage of vaccinated staff is 58.6%.

Among residents, 660,339 have contracted COVID-19 nationally, with 133,519 dying.

We will talk about these statistics with John Matson of the Alabama Nursing Home Association, Tuesday morning on Alabama News Rising, which airs from 4:30-7 on CBS 8 and ABC 32.

CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE WEBSITE