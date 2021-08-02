Latest ADPH COVID-19 Transmission Map Shows All of Alabama at “High” or “Substantial” Risk

by Alabama News Network Staff

The newest statewide COVID-19 community transmission map puts all of Alabama in either the “high” or “substantial” category, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

There have been some changes since the previous map was released late last week. That map showed Macon and Lamar counties at substantial risk, while Perry County was at moderate risk.

Now, Macon and Lamar have jumped to high risk, while Perry County is at substantial risk. But Dallas, Lowndes and Sumter counties have now all been lowered from high risk to substantial risk.

Cases are up 12.6% statewide over the past seven days. Cases are up 5.8% in Montgomery County over the past seven days.

See the complete map and data here

(Click the Data and Surveillance tab at the top to see the community transmission map)