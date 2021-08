Lightning Suspected in Apartment Fire on Bell Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Fire/Rescue spent part of Monday afternoon battling an apartment fire.

The fire happened just before 4:00PM at the Elevate 5050 Apartments in the 5000 block of Bell Road.

Lt. Jason Selman with Montgomery Fire/Rescue said fire investigators have not be able to get into the building to determine the cause of the fire, but due to Monday’s severe weather, lightning is suspected.

No one was injured in the fire.