Not as Hot this Week

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR TODAY: Showers and storms will be likely at times today as a frontal boundary meanders across the state. With the clouds and rain, highs should fall back into the mid to upper 80s. Rain and storms are possible at anytime, but the greatest coverage will come this afternoon and evening. Expect some strong storms along the way as well with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and torrential tropical downpours, which could lead to isolated areas of flash flooding. Rain and storms will linger into the overnight hours.

REST OF THE WEEK: The front will slowly sink south this week, and drier air will start to work into the northern half of the state tomorrow, but for areas of Central and South Alabama we will leave the chance for scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms in the forecast each day. Temperatures will not be as hot this week as upper 80s to lower 90s are forecast through the upcoming weekend.

Have a blessed Monday!!!

Ryan