Portions of East Montgomery & Pike Road Without Power Due to Transmission Outage

by Alabama News Network Staff

Parts of East Montgomery and Pike Road are currently without power.

Alabama Power said at its height, 7700 customers in those areas experienced power outages.

Alabama Power spokesperson Mike Jordan said the reason for the outage is a result of a lightning strike. Jordan said the repairs have been made and service should be restored to the remaining 1600 customers in east Montgomery shortly.

Dixie Electric Cooperative customers are also dealing with the outage.

Officials with the coop said while power has been restored to its Halstead substation, the transmission feed is still out at the Park Crossing and Thorington Road substations.

Dixie Electric said the repairs to the transmission lines will take approximately two hours.

No word on when power will be fully restored to those areas.