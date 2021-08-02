Rain Likely Monday, Less Heat This Week

by Ben Lang

The extreme heat of last week and the weekend are behind us. However, we trade that for more clouds with a high chance for rain Monday afternoon and evening. Today’s rain comes courtesy in part to a rare summertime front pushing into south Alabama. It seems likely the front pushes all the way to the north gulf coast by Wednesday. That results in “cooler” temperatures for the rest of the week, and lower rain chances. Today’s clouds, rain, and storms hold high temperatures in the upper 80s for many locations. However, some sunnier locations were in the low 90s at midday.

While showers and storms could be fairly widespread this evening, tonight looks a bit quieter. However, scattered areas of rain or storms remain possible overnight. Otherwise, expect a cloudy sky with lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday features a scattered coverage of daytime showers and storms as the front slowly sinks to our south. Otherwise, expect a sun/cloud mix with highs in the upper 80s. Most of the rain comes to a close Tuesday night.

The rest of the week looks drier while the front remains parked near the north gulf coast. It seems temperatures remain on the “cooler” end for this time of year, with highs on either side of 90° through Friday. It seems the drier pattern continues this weekend as the front washes away. However, temperatures trend into the low to perhaps mid 90s by early next week.