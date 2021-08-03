$120 Million Data Center Coming to Auburn

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that AUBix LLC plans to open a $120 million data center in Auburn. It’s hoped that it will help communities across Alabama by providing a technological edge to businesses and individuals plus enhanced access to high-speed internet.

Construction has begun on the 40,000-square-foot facility on Samford Avenue, just outside Auburn University’s campus.

AUBix LLC will build and operate the secure, compliant multi-tenant data center. The facility is designed to bring technology parity to underserved communities throughout the state.

“Our goal is to provide customers with secure and compliant infrastructure to host internet applications locally, as well as significantly higher internet speeds and the choice of national/global carriers who compete for their business,” said Andrew Albrecht, co-founder and CEO of AUBix. “In turn, that will attract new businesses to the state, support all levels of academic initiatives and research, and bring value to the communities we serve.”

AUBix is expected to become an economic catalyst for the regions and communities it serves, enabling digital transformation for businesses, supporting academic research and development, and providing access to high-speed internet.

“The state-of-the-art AUBix data center in Auburn will optimize growth opportunities for businesses in many parts of Alabama by addressing their critical competitive need for reliable broadband service,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “By enhancing the information technology infrastructure in our state, this facility will provide a spark for the future.”

One key benefit AUBix will bring to businesses is increased access to global internet exchanges through multiple high-speed fiber networks. AUBix will become an internet exchange for the existing network service providers in the area, enabling them to leverage their high-speed regional and global networks and improve the performance of internet applications.

AUBix tenants will benefit from infrastructure that exceeds industry standards, rules and regulations for cybersecurity, healthcare and financial services. AUBix will offer 22,000 square feet of available data center space and more than 3 megawatts of critical power capacity across two data halls with redundant power and cooling. The initial 40,000-square-foot buildout includes customer office space, conference rooms and tenant equipment storage.

— From the Office of Governor Kay Ivey