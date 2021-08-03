City of Montgomery Issues Indoor Face Mask Advisory

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery has issued an indoor mask advisory in accordance with the guidance released last week by the Centers for Disease Control.

In a statement from the city, it says the dominant presence of the Delta variant is causing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases across the country. Cases in Montgomery are at levels not seen since February.

In the past 14 days, cases have increased by 131% and hospitalizations have increased by 210%, according to the statement.

In the past month, the burden rate has gone to the “high transmission” and “very high risk” categories. The CDC’s updated masking recommendations are for those in areas of substantial or high transmission such as Montgomery.

The City of Montgomery strongly advises everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask when indoors with people outside of their household. Breakthrough COVID-19 infections are rare but possible for those who are fully vaccinated.

While the vaccine effectively protects individuals from severe symptoms, hospitalization and death, preliminary evidence shows fully vaccinated people who become infected can still spread the virus to others.

— Information from the City of Montgomery