Less Rain And Less Heat For The Rest Of The Week

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning was sunny for some but cloudy for others. While a there were some showers in south Alabama early this morning, there’s no rain at midday. We could see some shower or thunderstorm development this afternoon or early evening. However, there won’t be nearly as much rain as Monday. A stalled front now located near the north gulf coast keeps more widespread rain and storms well to our south. In addition, cooler air north of the front results in high temperatures in the upper 80s in much of our area. The humidity isn’t exactly low, but definitely lower than it was during last week’s extreme heat. Showers or storms that form today wind down overnight. Low temperatures settle near 70° under a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday and the rest of the week feature similar weather, while the front remains intact and meanders mainly south of our area. Expect highs on either side of 90° through Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Only isolated daytime showers or storms are forecast for the rest of the week.

The rain chance increases a bit this weekend, but neither Saturday nor Sunday look like a washout. Afternoon highs warm into the low 90s each afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds otherwise. Some locations could reach the mid 90s Sunday.

Mid-90° heat could return early next week while the rain chance remains limited. However, that may not become a trend because it seems the rain chance trends higher by next Tuesday.