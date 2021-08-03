Macon County Unveiled its Community Storm Shelter

by Carrington Cole

Macon County added its newest addition to its community to keep its residents safe. They unveiled its newest community storm shelter Tuesday afternoon.

The shelter is located at the Chisholm Community Center and can hold over 100 people inside. The structure design of the building can withstand winds of up to 200 miles per hour and greater. The shelter has running water, working bathrooms, and an air conditioning unit. During severe weather, volunteer firefighters and police officers will make sure Macon County residents will know to run to the new storm shelter.

Macon County resident, Dr. Willie Kirk Jr., had this to say about the storm shelter, “Now, we feel like we got somewhere to go in somewhere and the nicest ones in the state here. I mean this is the nicest one, we have air conditioning here, we have plumbing, all of that connected here in this storm shelter. And, I feel like we, the Lord has blessed all of us for having a facility like this in Little Texas.”

The community has been working together for 2 years to fund and construct the shelter. And, with the recent storms, Macon County residents feel more secure with this new installment to their community.

When the storm shelter is not in use, the building is open for community meetings and events.