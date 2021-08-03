Montgomery County’s Annual National Night Out Community Event

by Ja Nai Wright

The annual national night out was a way to make the connection between law enforcement and the community stronger. With crime and homicides surging in the community it is important for people to know just how law enforcement does their jobs.

“Were able to talk to our communities find our what they want from us and we can tell them some of the things we need from them. How to report suspicious activity how to let us know when there is crime going on in their communities.”

People in the community think that this event is helpful and allows them to build a better relationship with law officers. Sheriff Cunningham says the most important part is reaching out to the youth.

“What is so important about this look at the kids out here. Look at the number of kids coming out, they see us in a different light, they see us as their friends, they see us as that person they can talk to and that is the same message that we want to send back to them when they are at home when their at school or whatever. When they need help we want them to be able to call us and know that were going to come and were going to handle whatever problem they have.”

National Night Out is a community building campaign and was first introduced in August of 1984.