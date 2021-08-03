Opelika Police Searching for Theft Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 Photo from Opelika Police Department – Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

2/2 Photo from Opelika Police Department – Central Alabama CrimeStoppers



Opelika police need your help in finding a theft suspect.

Police say their investigation started on Sunday, July 11. Investigators say the suspect was captured on surveillance video at a store in the 1400 block of Fox Run Parkway.

The video showed the suspect wearing a jean vest, gray tank top, striped shorts and black sneakers. The suspect is wanted for theft in the third degree.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.