by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has confirmed that one person has been injured in a shooting in Brundidge.

Brundidge Police Chief Marquez James says it started with an argument between two people in the parking lot of a business at N. Main St. and Veterans Blvd. this afternoon.

One person was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He says officers are working to identify a suspect.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates.