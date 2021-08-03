South Alabama Regional Airport to Add Air Medical Transport Service

by Alabama News Network Staff

The South Alabama Regional Airport Authority says it has approved a lease agreement with Medical Air Rescue Company, which plans to locate an air medical transport service at the airport in the next few months.

The airport is in Covington County, between Andalusia and Opp.

MARC will keep at least one King Air C-90 at the airport and expects to initially employ eight to 10 people. The company’s Director of Medical Operations Ken Maraman says that fixed wing air ambulance transportation is like a flying intensive care unit.

“Medical Air Rescue Company is extremely proud to enter partnerships with Andalusia Health and Mizell Memorial hospitals for fixed wing air medical transport,” Maraman said.

MARC is based in Rapid City, South Dakota. The new base at South Alabama Regional Airport will be the company’s first in the South.

Leaders throughout Covington County have been working with MARC since late December.