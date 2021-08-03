Start of School Year Delayed for Selma City Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Selma city school system will delay the start of the school year because of a mold problem at one school.

A leaking roof at the School of Discovery caused mold to grow in several learning spaces and offices. The school system says the building has been deemed unsafe.

That is forcing the start of the school year to be pushed back from August 9 to August 16. The school calendar will remain the same after that.

Teachers still reported back to work today. The week of August 7 will now be used as additional planning and preparation time. Knox Elementary School will now be the home location for School of Discovery. Parents will get instructions about what steps to take to prepare to change locations.

The school system says there are no mold problems in any other schools.

As a reminder, Selma City Schools has a face mask mandate.