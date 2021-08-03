Trending Drier Midweek

by Shane Butler



We head into midweek with our weather a bit quieter compared to how we started out. A frontal boundary hovers over the northern gulf coast. It continues to be the focal point for new shower/storm development. Disturbances that ride along the boundary will help ignite a few showers or storms across our area at times. Although, rain chances will stay rather low through Friday. It’s looking like a wave moving along the front will be some what stronger Saturday. This will help increase the coverage of rain/storms over us. Beginning Sunday, high pressure will dig in and reduce rain chances along with a period of warming temps. We’re back into lower to mid 90s early next week. Scattered afternoon showers and storms can’t be ruled out each day.