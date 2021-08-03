UPDATE: Montgomery Apartment Building a Total Loss after Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Fire Department says an apartment building that caught fire yesterday afternoon is a total loss.

Investigators say lightning may be to blame for the fire at Elevate 5050 on Bell Road. It caused extensive damage to one of the buildings.

Officials says before they can say for sure that lightning was the cause, they need to conduct a full investigation. A heavy thunderstorm moved through Montgomery yesterday afternoon around the time of the fire.

No one was hurt in the fire.