Virus Hospitalizations in Alabama Approach 1,600 Amid Surge

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY (AP) – The number of coronavirus patients in Alabama hospitals has risen to its highest levels in six months. Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday released a video with State Health Officer Scott Harris encouraging people to get vaccinated. Harris said the delta variant is so infectious that anyone who contracts COVID-19 is likely to spread it to three or four other people. There were nearly 1,600 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday. The state had 3,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in January and health officials expressed concern the state could soon hit that figure for a second time.

