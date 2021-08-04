ADPH: Don’t Go to Emergency Rooms for COVID-19 Tests

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health says that as COVID-19 cases rise, people should only go to hospital emergency rooms for true emergencies and not for COVID-19 testing.

ADPH says Alabama hospitals have been admitting significantly more COVID-19 patients recently, including patients who are younger, sicker and unvaccinated. As a result, emergency rooms are being overwhelmed.

That’s why ADPH is urging people with less severe symptoms to call their healthcare provider or go to an urgent care with minor needs. Reserve emergency room use for more serious medical problems, such as heart attacks and strokes.

If you suspect you have COVID-19, ADPH advises people who develop symptoms including the following to seek medical attention immediately:

· Trouble breathing

· Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

· New confusion

· Inability to wake or stay awake

· Bluish lips or face

Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you. Call 911 if you have a medical emergency. Notify the operator that you have or think you might have COVID-19. If possible, put on a mask or cloth face covering before medical help arrives.