Alabama Sells More than 500 Licenses to Hunt Feral Pigs and Coyotes at Night

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities say more than 500 Alabama hunters have bought licenses to hunt feral pigs and coyotes at night.

Al.com reports that it’s a new approach to try to control the destructive animals in Alabama. State lawmakers passed a bill last year to allow the nighttime hunting.

It’s aimed at targeting the wild pigs, which cause more than a billion dollars in damage annually, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Experts say that nighttime hunting could help control the population, but that trapping and killing is the best way to do so.

