Alabama Shakespeare Festival Returns After Over A Year

by Ja Nai Wright

“It is time to come back together, the long intermission is finally coming to a close, and as todd said it’s a milestone year for us our 50th anniversary season.” Rick Dildine

The theater will also implement some changes so that patrons can enjoy the shows safely.

“Well obviously were following CDC guidelines and any state local and federal recommendations and regulations so as it stands right now probably when audiences come back into our theaters for the indoor productions at the holidays all patrons will be masked as well as us, ourselves just to be safe.”- Layne Holley

Alabama Shakespeare Festival (Photo from Alabama Shakespeare Festival/Sky View Media)

In addition to following COVID-19 regulations, officials say the theater is also making some renovations to the building to accommodate guests and provide a better experience for all.

