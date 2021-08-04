Attorney General Steve Marshall Says Alabama Colleges Can’t Fine Students for Not Getting Vaccinated

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office said a college’s plan to reimburse $500 to vaccinated students likely runs against a new state law banning so-called vaccine passports.

Birmingham Southern College said all students would be required to undergo regular testing at a cost of $500 but that vaccinated students could get their money back.

Vaccine mandates have become tricky territory as colleges and other institutions try to enact safety measures, and Republican states try to limit, or ban, mandates that they say infringe on personal liberty and choice.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)