High Temps Below Average For Now

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary continues to sit over the northern gulf coast tonight. That’s where we see the better chance for showers and storms the next few days. Around here, it continues warm with those isolated afternoon showers and storms. Not everyone will see them but where they do occur you can expect heavy downpours. High temps remain below average for this time of the year. Several spots are only seeing upper 80s when normally we’re in the mid 90s. Looks like more of the same through Friday but rain chances pick up a bit Saturday. High pressure strengthens beginning Sunday. This will start up a warming trend and highs reach the mid 90s again by early next week.