Manageable Heat And A Few Downpours Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning featured a mix of sun and clouds. A handful of isolated showers formed prior to midday mainly across far south Alabama. However, more isolated and relatively small downpours form elsewhere throughout the afternoon and early evening. Overall, today’s rain chance remains small. The heat remains quite manageable for this time of year, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Showers wind down this evening, with a partly cloudy sky for the rest of the night. Low temperatures range from the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday and Friday feature similar weather to today, with a low chance for a small and brief downpour during the afternoon. The heat remains below average for this time of year, with highs near 90° each afternoon.

Rain chances trend slightly higher for the weekend, but it certainly doesn’t look like a washout. High temperatures top out in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day otherwise.

The heat increases slightly early next week, with many locations in the mid 90s Monday afternoon. However, better chances for showers or storms could curb the heat slightly next Tuesday and Wednesday.