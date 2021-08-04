Montgomery Church Donates Hand Sanitizer to Pike Road Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery area is making sure a local school system is able to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Dalraida Church of Christ on Atlanta Highway donated several thousand bottles of hand sanitizer to Pike Road Schools in late July.

The individual bottles will be available to each of the learners and lead learners at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Lead learners return back to work on August 9. The first day of school for students is on August 17.