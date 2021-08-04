Pedestrian Hit, Killed on Interstate 85 in Opelika

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Opelika man was killed this morning when he was apparently trying to walk across Interstate 85 in Opelika.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says 37-year-old Jereme O’Neal Taylor was killed instantly when he was hit near the Exit 62 ramp. Harris says the driver of the vehicle was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for evaluation.

The accident happened about 4:45 AM. Traffic had to be rerouted off the exit for about two hours while Opelika Police investigated.

Harris says the accident remains under investigation. If you have any information on this incident, call Opelika police at (334) 705-5200.