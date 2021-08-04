Public Viewing Held for Fallen Selma Police Officer

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Selma community continues to mourn the loss of a Selma police officer Marquis Moorer. Moorer was shot and killed in the line of duty — last week.

A public viewing was held in downtown Selma Wednesday at the Carl C. Morgan Convention Center.

The body of the fallen officer arrived — with the blaring sirens — and flashing blue lights — of a police escort.

Selma Police officers carried Moorer’s flag-draped coffin into the convention center — where the public was given an opportunity to pay their respects to the fallen officer.

“My heart goes out to this family,” said Selma Pastor Rev. Michael Gordon.

“I’ve lost a son, but not to violence. Natural causes. And I just wish that there was something that not only myself but other clergymen and women here in the city of Selma can do to just reach our young men and let them know that violence is not that answer.”

“I’ve done a lot as mayor. I’ve experienced a lot of things but I’ve never experienced this before. It’s traumatic. It’s painful,” said Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr.

The 25 year old officer had been with the department for about three years. He was shot and killed at Selma Square Apartments — last week.

Moorer was a native of Wilcox County — and played basketball at Wilcox Central.

“Outgoing guy. From what I know he rode motorcycles. He was interested in becoming a traffic officer. Me and him had spoke about that,” said SPD Assistant Chief Curtis Muhannad.

Eighteen year old Javonte Stubbs of Selma — is charged in Moorer’s death.

“It has to be something that we can do to reach these young men,” said Gordon.

“It’s time for we as men to step up to the plate and do what it is that we should do. And that’s to take care of our homes, take care of our children and lead our young men in the right way.”

A graveside service will be held Thursday morning at 11 — at Pineview Memory Gardens on Highway 22 in Valley Grande.