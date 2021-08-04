South University Health Expo & COVID Vaccination Clinic

August 6- (8:00am – 5:30pm) August 7- (8:00am – 1:00pm)

by Janae Smith

Location: South University Montgomery Campus

Event Details:

1. COVID-19 Vaccinations (400+ doses will be available)

2. Health Screenings

3. Health and Wellness Information

4. Information about South University Dual Enrollment/Dual Credit programs for 11th and 12th grade students

Food/ Entertainment:

1. Local Food Truck (TBA) (food option available at participant expense)

2. Music (Local radio station)

Audience: South University faculty, staff, students and Tri-County residents

Vendors: A variety of local and regional health, wellness, and service organizations will be present to

provide information and services.

South University: Representatives from the Admissions team will be present to answer questions about programs and services. If you’re interested in furthering your education come talk to us here at South University, the right direction for a bright direction.