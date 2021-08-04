Storms Remain Few and Far Between

by Ryan Stinnett

THE REST OF THIS WEEK: The frontal boundary has pushed south to the Gulf Coast and will be the focal point for showers and storms down that way, while the rest of the state will be seeing ample sunshine and highs around the 90 degree mark. Rain chances are not zero, but generally less than 20% and showers/storms which occur will be few and far between. For tomorrow and Friday, the sky will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s, and any shower activity will remain fairly isolated.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Pretty routine weather for the weekend as both Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances do look to increase some over the weekend, but no weekend “wash out” by any means. For now we are forecasting scattered to perhaps numerous showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs over the weekend will be in the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: The quiet pattern continues and we see evidence of the upper ridge developing over the area. Therefore, expect partly sunny days with a few “scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms” possible; highs will be in the low 90s, which is right where they should be for mid-August in Alabama.

IN THE TROPICS: A small and weak area of low pressure, with limited shower and thunderstorm activity, is passing near the Cabo Verde Islands. Significant development of this system is not expected during the next day or so due to unfavorable upper-level winds and marginally warm waters. Afterwards, this system is forecast to move northward or north-northwestward over cooler waters, ending its development chances. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by late Thursday. Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for some slow development over the far eastern Atlantic through the weekend into early next week while this system moves generally westward at about 15 mph. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Have an superb Wednesday!!!

Ryan