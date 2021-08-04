University of Montevallo Adding Incentives for Students to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

by Alabama News Network Staff

The University of Montevallo is offering giveaways to students as an effort to get them vaccinated against COVID-19.

The university says students who are fully vaccinated prior to August 20 will be eligible to receive giveaways, like $200 book scholarships and free meal plans. Those will be given away during Welcome Weekend August 21-22.

To be eligible, students must report their vaccination to the university by clicking the “Report your vaccination” button on the UM website before Aug. 20.

For those who are not fully vaccinated before August 20, the university will hold an on-campus vaccine clinic on Friday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Student Health Services for any student, faculty or staff member needing a first or second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. All three vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be provided.

UM is not requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students, but unvaccinated people are subject to additional public health guidelines on campus.

The University of Montevallo is a public liberal arts college that serves about 2,600 students and is located in Montevallo in Shelby County, south of Birmingham.