What the Tech? Should You Save a Photo of Your COVID-19 Vaccination Card on Your Phone?

by Alabama News Network Staff

If you’ve got one of the COVID-19 vaccines you were given a paper copy to use as proof. As the Delta variant is spreading across the country, many places are requiring proof of vaccination before entering.

Concerts and music festivals require people in attendance show that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

At this past weekend’s Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, organizers asked everyone to bring a printed copy of the vaccine card, vaccine record, or negative COVID-19 test result.

I’ve heard from several people wanting to know if they can use a photo of their vaccination card instead? Unfortunately, there is no single answer to that question. Some places will accept a photo while others require people to present their actual card or a copy of it.

While you may need the original card or copy printed out and on you, some places will accept a photo.

Here’s how to use a photo of your vaccine as at least a backup proof:

On an iPhone and Android device open your camera app and snap a picture. You’ll want to fill as much of the screen with the card as possible. Take a photo of the front and back.

In order to find the photo quickly (especially if you’ve taken lots of photos after your vaccine card), you’ll need to take a few extra steps.

On both iPhones and Android devices, it is helpful to create a photo album where that photo can be called up quickly. Tap on “albums” and then create a new album. You can give that album a name such as “Cards” to make it even easier to find.

Go back to the photo wherever it is on your Camera Roll or in Google Photos and select it. Tap the “share” icon and choose “save to album” and select the new album you just created.

When you’re asked for proof and you don’t have the physical copy you can quickly find the photo and present it instead. Some establishments and event staff will accept it.

As far as safety against hackers, you shouldn’t have anything to worry about whether you have an Android or iPhone. Even if a bad guy were to somehow see your vaccine card, it isn’t going to help them very much. There are easier ways to steal your identity using social media and poor passwords.

I do suggest carrying the original proof of vaccine card with you if you’re going to be traveling. You may want to print out a copy of the photo just in case. You should also check the CDC guidelines and state requirements for travelers.

The good news is that there are apps now that turn your proof of vaccination into a digital format that will be accepted.