Amid COVID Case Surge, State Sees Uptick in Vaccinations

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery COVID-19 Drive-Up Vaccination Clinic/Source: Alabama News Network

Alabama is beginning to see an increase in the number of people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as the state experiences a surge of cases and a sharp rise in hospitalizations.

Data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows daily vaccinations above 10,000 doses per day for the first time since May.

The number of people getting vaccinated plateaued over the summer following a drop in cases.

Health officials are concerned by a recent spike of virus infections that has been driven by the highly contagious delta variant and the state’s low vaccination rate.

