Below Average Heat And Low Rain Chances Through Friday

by Ben Lang

Thursday began on a nice note for central and south Alabama. Sure, it was a fairly warm and somewhat humid morning, but there was plenty of sunshine. Outside of a couple stray, isolated, and brief showers in west Alabama at midday, there wasn’t much going on through the morning. Temperatures held in the low to mid 80s through the late morning, not bad at all for early August.

The heat stays in check again today, with high temperatures only near 90°. Just like Wednesday, there won’t be much of a heat index factor. A few more showers and perhaps storms develop during the afternoon, though indications are that they remain mainly in west Alabama today. Showers quickly fizzle away after sunset, and the rest of the night looks dry and mild. Lows fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

The rain chance remains small while the heat stays below-normal Friday. High temperatures top out in the upper 80s to 90°, with a mix of sun and clouds outside of isolated afternoon showers. Rain quickly fizzles away Friday evening, then Friday night lows fall into the low 70s.

The rain chance could be slightly higher this weekend. However, it won’t be a washout, with generally isolated afternoon showers or storms Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Temperatures begin an upward trend, with highs in the low 90s Saturday, and low to mid 90s Sunday.

August heat returns in full next week, with highs in the mid 90s Monday while the rain chance remains small. Daytime showers and storms become a bit more widely scattered for the rest of next week, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s each day.