Birmingham Hospitals: Most COVID Patients are Unvaccinated

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Hospitals in Birmingham are seeing a surge in COVID-19 patients and doctors are pleading with the public to get vaccinated.

Officials say the overwhelming majority of current COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, and patients tend to be younger than they were at the start of the pandemic before vaccines were available.

Doctors and administrators at seven Birmingham hospitals participated in a media briefing on Wednesday. Statewide the number of COVID-19 patients in state hospitals jumped from 213 on July 4 to more than 1,800 on Aug. 4. Dr. Jeremy Rogers of Grandview Medical Center says the surge is preventable if people would get vaccinated.

