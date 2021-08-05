Chantilly Parkway Movie Theatre Reopening Friday

by Alabama News Network Staff

AMC Entertainment has announced that the movie theatre complex on Chantilly Parkway in Montgomery will reopen Friday. It will be called AMC Classic Chantilly 13.

The theatre, which had been the New Vision Theatres Chantilly 13, closed during the outbreak of the pandemic last year. New Vision eventually went out of business. The theatre had been part of the Carmike Cinemas chain when it opened in 2014.

AMC announced that it would reopen the property in June. Last month, AMC reopened the 12-screen theatre on Cobbs Ford Road in Prattville.

AMC is reopening a total of eight previous New Vision locations in several cities. AMC also operates Festival Plaza 16 on Vaughn Road in Montgomery.