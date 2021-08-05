Clear Day For Thursday, But Friday Features A Little More Rain

by Riley Blackwell

Luckily, there’s not too much to talk about for the next few days!

TODAY: Most of the area will remain mostly clear with passing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will be hovering in the upper 80s, with a majority of places touching 90 at some point throughout the day. There is not too much to expect in the way of rain or storms today, as most places will not get rain. Those who do get rain do not need to expect a long lived downpour.

TONIGHT: Tonight will feature mostly clear skies, with lows in the low to mid 70s. A calm night is expected for your Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Some upper level atmospheric features are at play Friday which raises our rain chances slightly. Once again, not everybody should expect to see rain, but a more widespread coverage of rain and storms are expected. Highs once again will be hovering in the upper 80s, with most places likely to touch 90.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center has currently 2 areas identified as places for potential tropical cyclone development. However, these do not currently pose a threat to the United States.

8 DAY: After a relatively dry Thursday, Friday will bring a slightly higher chance for rain, but those storms will still be mostly isolated to scattered in nature. Temperatures will be steadily on the rise back into the 90s following the weekend.