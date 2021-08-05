Happening Today: Funeral for Slain Selma Police Officer Marquis Moorer

by Alabama News Network Staff

The funeral and burial for Selma police officer Marquis Moorer will take place this morning.

Moorer was shot and killed at Selma Square Apartments Tuesday, July 27, while on duty.

There will be a procession from the Selma Police Department, located at 1300 Alabama Avenue in Selma, starting at 10:15 a.m. The procession will go down Alabama Avenue, then head north on Broad Street to the cemetery.

A gravesite funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Pineview Memory Gardens in Valley Grande. The location is 5171 Highway 22. Bishop Reginald Wells, Sr. will preside.

