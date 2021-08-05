Hundreds Honor the Memory of Slain Selma Police Officer

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police Officer Marquis Moorer is laid to rest Thursday in Valley Grande. And hundreds of people turn out to honor the memory of the slain officer.

The funeral procession for a fallen police officer is a solemn occasion — steeped in tradition.

Law enforcement officers gathered at the Selma Police Department — to escort the body of the fallen officer — to it’s final resting place.

Officers came from all over the state — and from as far away, as Dallas, Texas — Long Island, New York — and Chicago.

“We’re here to pay of respects to a fallen officer. We’re part of a brotherhood. He’s one of our brothers,” said Sgt. Tom Kolman with the Chicago Police Department.

“The way that he passed away was a tragedy — and definitely hit home with us,” said Alexander Hendrickson with Suffolks County Police Department on Long Island.

“For me it’s personal. Because we had our own tragedies with loss of police officers in Dallas,” said Sgt. James Petty,

Officer Moorer was shot and killed in the line of duty — at Selma Square Apartments last week.

“I spent a great number of years here in Selma as the chief and I love the people. I love the city and it really shook me,” said former Selma Police Chief William Riley, III.

The processional left the police department, took Broad Street through the city, continued onto Citizens Parkway — and up Highway 22 — into Valley Grande.

The processional stretched for miles — and took about 40 minutes to pass by.

People gathered along the route — to honor the fallen officer — and show their support for law enforcement.

“I’m a firm believer of law enforcement. I got people in law enforcement. And I truly believe in law,” said Selma resident Eric Cook.

“They have a dangerous job, said Alphonso Cook.

“No one want to see this happen like this in Selma, Alabama or anywhere else.”

Moorer was a three year veteran of the Selma Police Department.

He was 25.

Officer Moorer was laid to rest during a graveside service at Pineview Memory Gardens in Valley Grande.