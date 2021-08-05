Local Service Organizations Donate 5,000 Shoes to Girls in Need

by Kay McCabe

Over five different service organizations joined together, Thursday, to collect and distribute 5,000 new pairs of shoes for young girls and women across the world.

Division 12 Consultant is the organization that provided the shoes for the partnering organizations who will be passing them along to girls and women in need.

“I’ve been all over the country, all over the world,” said Division 12 Consultant President, Christopher Washington, “and I’m coming back here to provide jobs, and provide the community with shoes.”

Five organizations were in attendance on Thursday to collect the shoes, though over 20 organizations collected shoes within the 5,000 donated.

Citizens That Care representative, Cube Rae Hayes, says they still have a few hundred pairs of shoes left and are allowing anyone with a 501(c)3 to pick up some. For more information reach Hayes at citizensthatcare@gmail.com